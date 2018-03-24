RECENT INDICTMENTS FROM THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 03/24/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments, two of which were in connection with counterfeit money.

41 year old Timothy Earl Auyer, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, Auyer had fake $100 bills and bail was set at $5000.

22 year old Ashley Garmon, of Horse Cave was indicted for the same and is accused of having fake $50 bills. Garmon’s bail was set at $2500.

Several indictments were returned in connection to forged checks:

23 year old Caleb Tanner Shea, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: two counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. According to the indictment, Shea forged the account holder’s signature on over $300 worth of checks.

49 year old Ann Margaret Rinick, of Vancouver Washington, 24 year old Jewell Shaquille Williams of Lauderdale, Florida and 26 year old Charles J Hawkins, of Pompano, Florida were all included on a single 12 count indictment. Each will face three counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, three counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and nine counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, the trio is accused of stealing purses, wallets, cash, credit and debit cards and forging $7700 in checks. Bail for each was set at $10,000.

22 year old Taylor Elmore, of Smiths Grove was indicted on one count of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, Elmore forged a check for $150. Bail was set at $2000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.