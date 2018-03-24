Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RECENT INDICTMENTS FROM THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY

on 03/24/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned several indictments, two of which were in connection with counterfeit money.

41 year old Timothy Earl Auyer, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, Auyer had fake $100 bills and bail was set at $5000.
22 year old Ashley Garmon, of Horse Cave was indicted for the same and is accused of having fake $50 bills. Garmon’s bail was set at $2500.
Several indictments were returned in connection to forged checks:
23 year old Caleb Tanner Shea, of Glasgow, was indicted on four counts: two counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT, GIVING OFFICER FALSE IDENTIFYING INFORMATION and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. According to the indictment, Shea forged the account holder’s signature on over $300 worth of checks.
49 year old Ann Margaret Rinick, of Vancouver Washington, 24 year old Jewell Shaquille Williams of Lauderdale, Florida and 26 year old Charles J Hawkins, of Pompano, Florida were all included on a single 12 count indictment. Each will face three counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING, three counts of CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and nine counts of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, the trio is accused of stealing purses, wallets, cash, credit and debit cards and forging $7700 in checks. Bail for each was set at $10,000.
22 year old Taylor Elmore, of Smiths Grove was indicted on one count of CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FORGED INSTRUMENT. According to the indictment, Elmore forged a check for $150. Bail was set at $2000.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RECENT INDICTMENTS FROM THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GOODEN

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
45°
Overcast
Rain
Saturday 03/24 100%
High 49° / Low 38°
Rain
Overcast
Sunday 03/25 20%
High 52° / Low 41°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/26 50%
High 60° / Low 48°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 24

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 24

Park City Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

March 24 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 24

Easter Egg Hunt

March 24 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Barren County High School Beta Mother/Son Dance

March 24 @ 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sun 25

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Revival

March 25 @ 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.