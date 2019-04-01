RECENT KSP POST 15 ACTIVITY

Logo


on 01/04/2019 |

Trooper Jonathan Paull with the Kentucky State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Cumberland Parkway, 5 miles east of Edmonton.  44 year old Brian Keller of Acworth Georgia was travelling east bound on a 2009 Honda Motorcycle when he lost control as he was attempting to pass another vehicle. Heller was unable to regain control of his motorcycle and entered the median. Keller was wearing a helmet and was air lifted to Vanderbilt University.  Trooper Paull was assisted at the scene by Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department, Edmonton Police Department, Barren/Metcalfe County EMS, and fire departments from Edmonton, North Metcalfe, and Summer Shade.

Friday afternoon of last week, Trooper Clint Bale with Kentucky State Police was on routine patrol 7 miles north of Columbia on KY 55 when he initiated a traffic stop on a red 1998 Chevrolet pickup for a speeding violation.  As Trooper Bale was making contact with the driver, 30 year old Bobby Lynn,of Russell Springs, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. Consent to search the vehicle was given resulting  in marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, snorting straws, and cash being located. Trooper Bale performed standard field sobriety tests and placed Lynn under arrest. Lynn was charged with speeding 20 MPH over, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense opiates, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree- drug unspecified, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts and DUI 2nd offense. Lynn was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

