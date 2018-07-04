Logo


RECENTLY APPROVED TAX HIKE MAY BE SHORTFALL FOR NEXT TWO YEARS

on 04/07/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Citing a rushed process through the legislature, Kentucky’s budget director said Friday that a recently approved tax hike will lead to a $50 million shortfall over the next two years.

John Chilton wrote a letter to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin saying revenue projections for House Bill 366 are not accurate. The Legislative Research Commission estimates the new taxes will generate $478 million over the next two years. Lawmakers crafted a two-year operating budget to spend all of that money. But Chilton says an analysis by his office shows revenues will be at least $50 million less than the LRC projected.

“HB 366 did not follow this process,” Chilton wrote, adding that his office began analyzing the changes for the first time on the same day the legislature passed the bill. “As we continue our analysis and discussions with the LRC staff, we may become aware of other concerns about the scoring and implementation of HB 366.”

Lawmakers plan to adjourn for the year on April 14, giving them time to override any potential veto. The House of Representatives voted 51 to 44 to approve the tax changes. Shortly after that vote, acting House Speaker David Osborne told reporters he was confident lawmakers would override a veto.
“We had 51 votes to pass it; we’ll have 51 votes if we need it,” he said.

