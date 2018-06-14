RECOUNT SHOWS NO CHANGE IN VOTE TOTALS, WILKERSON SAYS YOUR VOTE DOES MATTER

on 06/14/2018 |

Wednesday was the day set for the recount of the primary ballots in the May Republican Primary for Barren County Judge Executive. The Honorable Circuit Jude John Alexander gave the results:

Judge John Alexander

The primary night totals exactly matched the totals from the hand-count. Freddie Joe Wilkerson was up against Gary Tilghman in the primary race, with Tilghman coming out ahead. Wilkerson had asked for the recount and had previously told WCLU News that he had heard on the campaign trail that people felt their vote didn’t matter and that the system was rigged. What about when he hears this now:

Freddie Joe Wilkersonn

The hand-count was done in the Barren County Circuit Courtroom and those participating were the Barren County Board of Elections, the County Clerk’s Office and County Clerk Joann London, the Circuit Clerk’s Office and Circuit Clerk Krissie Coe Fields. An independent commission, made up of Steve Scott, Tracey Roberts and Breanna Wooten, actually hand-counted the ballots.