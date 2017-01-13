I am currently recruiting umpires for high school baseball for the 2017 season. Looking for individuals in the 4th region, avaliable 1, 2 or 3 days a week. For more information call Phil Burkeen at 270-791-1845 or p.burkeen@twc.com
RECRUITING FOR BASEBALL UMPIRES FOR 2017
on 01/13/2017 |
