RED CROSS ASKING FOR BLOOD DONATIONS DURING BUSY HOLIDAY TIMES

on 11/03/2018 |

 

The American Red Cross urges people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood or platelets for patients in need.

 

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays.

 

Patients like 6-year-old Ava King will continue to need transfusions critical to their care this holiday season. Ava has Diamond-Blackfan anemia, which impacts her body’s ability to produce enough red blood cells.

 

“We are so thankful for blood donors because Ava relies on blood transfusions every month to stay alive and thrive,” said Ava’s mother, Tina King. “It’s truly a gift!”

 

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

The Red Cross is thanking those who carve out time to give Nov. 21-24 with a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

 

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30

 

Brownsville Community Center, 108 North Main Street Brownsville, KY 42210

11/16/2018: 1 – 6 p.m.

 

 

Green County Primary School, 100 Kidz Korner Greensburg, KY 42743

11/20/2018: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m.

 

Barren County Family YMCA, 1 YMCA Way Glasgow, KY 42141

11/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

 

Munfordville Baptist Church, 501 N. West Street       Munfordville, KY 42765

11/29/2018: 3 – 7 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

