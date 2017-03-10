Logo


“RED TAPE REDUCTION”: CHFS ELIMINATES UNNECESSARY AND OUTDATED STATUTES

“Red Tape Reduction” is an initiative spearheaded by Governor Matt Bevin which aims to identify regulatory burdens that deter businesses from growing or locating within the state.

As part of its Red Tape Reduction, the Cabinet For Health and Family Services (CHFS) collaborated with the Kentucky General Assembly to pass several pieces of legislation.

Nearly 40 statute repeals and 31 statute updates were combined to make House Bill 276. Along with doing away with statutes they deemed unnescessary or outdated, the cabinet was also given the flexibility to provide information for specific programs upon request rather than through a statutorily mandated report. According to the CHFS, everal outdated boards or commissions were eliminated or were revised to meet current need.

HB 158 aligns the state and federal controlled substance schedules, while still allowing them the flexibility to up-schedule drugs that the state identifies for abuse.

(CHFS) is working to eliminate numerous regulations reviewed as part of the state government wide Red Tape Reduction initiative that were determined to be outdated, burdensome or unnecessary for the public. An additional 44 percent of the regulations reviewed by the Cabinet have been identified for updates.

House Bill 226 gave the ok to create the Office Of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs within the agency. It is tasked with coordinating the activities related the Cabinet’s public policy initiatives and administrative and legislative agendas with other governmental and private agencies.

