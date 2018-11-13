Logo


REGENA JOAN BISHOP

on 11/13/2018

Regena Joan Bishop, age 69, of Cave City, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018, at her home.  She was a native of Barren County and a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Cave City.  She was part owner and operator of Bishop Fine Dining & Caveman Pizza & Subs in Cave City & Park City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie Allen Ritter and Mary Elizabeth Short Ritter and one brother, Garry Thomas Ritter.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James Bishop of Cave City; two children, Kevin L. Bishop & James M. Bishop, Jr., both of Cave City; eight grandchildren, Sara (Corey), Kyle (Katii), Casey (Josh), Justin, James, Kimberly, Conner, Taylor; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Ramona Rose  Martin of Munfordville; one brother, James Ritter (Gloria) of Flaherty.

Funeral services will be at 11AM Friday, November 16, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Thursday, the 15th, from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Donations may be made to the Regena Bishop Memorial Fund, c/o Winn Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed on line at www.winnfuneralhome.com

