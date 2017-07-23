Logo


Regenia Harrod Ray

on 07/23/2017 |

Regenia Harrod Ray, age 66, of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life on Friday, July 21, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Bowling Green, KY, native was born on January 23, 1951, to the late Clyde M. Harrod and Bessie Dalton Harrod. She was married to Gary N. Ray who survives.

Regenia was a Head Start teacher, Bus Driver and a Special Education assistant for the Edmonson County School system and was a homemaker. She was also a member of Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Stacey Priddy of Bowling Green, KY, and Valerie Antle of Chalybeate, KY; three grandchildren, Devin Priddy, Breanna Bruce and Alexis Antle. She was also preceded in death by two half brothers, Coy Harrod and Billy Harrod.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kinslow Cemetery; c/o Clifford T. Ray, 531 Beaver Dam Church Rd. Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Kinslow Cemetery.

VISITATION
11 am – 8 pm, Monday, July 24, 2017
9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
1 pm, Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

