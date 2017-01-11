Regina Brown Alexander 93 of Glasgow died Tuesday, January 10, 2016 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born at Marrowbone in Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Shelby H. and Delsie Pearl Maynard Brown. Her husband was the late Phillip Edgar Alexander who died in 2011. Mrs. Alexander was a former employee of Handmacher and Bernard’s in Glasgow.

She is survived by 3 sons, Terrell Alexander (Suzanne), Eddie Alexander (Brenda) and Kim Alexander (JoAnn) all of Glasgow; 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by a brother Maynard Brown.

The family chose cremation with the burial of her cremains in the Marrowbone Cemetery. Visitation and a gathering of family and friends will be at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home Sunday, January 15th from 2:00pm until 4:00pm.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Barren River Animal Welfare Assn., P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.