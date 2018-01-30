Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

REGINA MAE PARRISH JONES

on 01/30/2018 |

Mrs. Regina Mae (Parrish) Jones, age 84, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 84 years and 11 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, January 18, 1934, the daughter of Beckham and Drusilla (Shaw) Parrish.

She was of Methodist faith, a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, a Seamstress, a director at Cumberland County Center on Aging, a member of the Burkesville Cemetery Board, the Cumberland County Homemakers, and the Cumberland County Commodities Distribution Team and an active volunteer in Feed My Sheep Food Pantry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall Jones, whom she wed Friday, November 13, 1953, her son, Barney Jones, her sisters, Juanita Parrish, Maci Petty, Ruby Branham, her son-in-law, Steve Murray, and her nephew, Michael Petty. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky and Sondra Jones of La Vergne, Tennessee, her grandchildren, Steven Murray and Casey Jones, her great-grandchildren, Trevor Murray, Trystan Evers, and Olivia Murray, her nieces, Sharon Bonner of Chesterfield, Indiana and Debbie Petty of Jeffersonville, Indiana, her nephews, Jackie Branham and Jeff Branham, both of Chesterfield, Indiana, her great-nieces, Angie Branham, Melissa Branham, Becky Harding, April Bonner, Ashley Branham, and her great-nephews, Nick Branham and Steven Petty.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “REGINA MAE PARRISH JONES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

FRANCES JONES

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
26°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 01/30 0%
High 37° / Low 24°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 01/31 0%
High 53° / Low 44°
Clear
Rain
Thursday 02/01 90%
High 48° / Low 19°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 01

Glasgow vs. Casey County Basketball (Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Thu 01

Caverna @ Cumberland County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 1 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 02

Metcalfe County vs. Caverna Basketball (Girls & Boys)

February 2 @ 5:30 PM
Fri 02

Glasgow First Church of the Nazarene Youth Lock-In

February 2 @ 5:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Fri 02

Barren County vs. Hart County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 2 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.