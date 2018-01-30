on 01/30/2018 |

Mrs. Regina Mae (Parrish) Jones, age 84, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018 at The Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 84 years and 11 days. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Thursday, January 18, 1934, the daughter of Beckham and Drusilla (Shaw) Parrish.

She was of Methodist faith, a member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, a Seamstress, a director at Cumberland County Center on Aging, a member of the Burkesville Cemetery Board, the Cumberland County Homemakers, and the Cumberland County Commodities Distribution Team and an active volunteer in Feed My Sheep Food Pantry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marshall Jones, whom she wed Friday, November 13, 1953, her son, Barney Jones, her sisters, Juanita Parrish, Maci Petty, Ruby Branham, her son-in-law, Steve Murray, and her nephew, Michael Petty. She is survived by her daughters, Pam Murray of Glasgow, Kentucky and Sondra Jones of La Vergne, Tennessee, her grandchildren, Steven Murray and Casey Jones, her great-grandchildren, Trevor Murray, Trystan Evers, and Olivia Murray, her nieces, Sharon Bonner of Chesterfield, Indiana and Debbie Petty of Jeffersonville, Indiana, her nephews, Jackie Branham and Jeff Branham, both of Chesterfield, Indiana, her great-nieces, Angie Branham, Melissa Branham, Becky Harding, April Bonner, Ashley Branham, and her great-nephews, Nick Branham and Steven Petty.

The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, February 2, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018, until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.