Regina Marie Boston

on 01/01/2019 |

Regina Marie Boston, 49, of Cave City, died Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Charles Danny Lyons and Carolyn Glass Lyons who survives.  Regina was a caregiver and a former LPN.  She had survived numerous challenges in her life including being a breast cancer survivor. Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Lyons of Glasgow; daughter Mallie Boston and son Matthew Boston of Glasgow; her life partner Chuck Goidel; Rick Williams whom she considered her father; was Gi Gi  to Xvazion Legg, Princess and Prince Bell; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.  She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Daniel Lyons.Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Randolph.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until time for the service.

 

