on 02/20/2019 |

Regina Oakes Byrnes, age 68 of Bowling Green, KY, departed this life on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 28, 1950 to the late Leo and Irene Oakes York. She was married to Charles Byrnes, who preceded her in death.

Regina was a housewife. She was saved at a young age at Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, and remained a member until her death.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Tracy Webb of Smiths Grove; three grandchildren, Carissa, Kaleigh and Cayden Webb; four brothers, Ronnie Oakes (Sharon) of Sanford, FL, Michael Oakes (Charlotte) of Alvaton, David Oakes (Donna) of Scottsville and Steve Oakes of Bowling Green; special care-taker, Vonitta Brumit; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernal Lee Webb, and infant twin sons, Larry and Terry Webb.

Interment will be at Midway Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019

9 AM – 2 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Thursday, February 21, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel