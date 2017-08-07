Logo


REGINA SCOTT CALDWELL

on 07/08/2017 |
Regina (Scott) Caldwell, 50, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, July 7th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Regina was born in Tompkinsville, KY on April 16, 1967, a daughter of Quint Scott, who survives of Tompkinsville and the late Anna (Rickett) Scott.

Regina is survived by her husband, Bill Caldwell; two sons Michael Dubree, of Louisville, KY; Josh Caldwell (Reagan Briley), of Glasgow, KY; a daughter, Cassandra Jayne Caldwell, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; 1 grandchild, Sophia Ann Caldwell.
Regina is also survived by 4 brothers; Rusty, Bruce, and Brian Scott, all of Tompkinsville, and Randy Scott of Sevierville, TN; 4 sisters; Rhonda King of Monticello, KY, Janie Hurt of Tompkinsville, Beckie Hestand of Hestand, KY and Jo Durrett of Tompkinsville. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Cremation has been chosen by the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

