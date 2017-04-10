on 10/04/2017 |

Reid Scott, age 68, of the Grider community, died Sunday, October 1, 2017, at The Medical Center in Albany.

Born June 29, 1949 in Burkesville, KY, he was a son of the late Thomas and Joyce Norris Scott and the husband of Vickey Cash Scott, who survives. They were married 41 years. He was a self employed mechanic and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, other than his wife, include one daughter, Ashley Scott, Campbellsville; one son, Thomas Reid Scott II, Burkesville; five sisters, Carolyn Scott, Janet Scott, Linda Keen, Tammy Farlee, and Carol Cutshall, all of Burkesville; four brothers Dale Scott, Daryl Scott, David Scott, and Tommy Scott, all of Burkesville; and four grandchildren Thomas Reid Scott III, Garrett Clayton Scott, Gannon Kade Scott, and Peyton Reece Scott.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by one daughter, Misty Michelle Scott, one brother Frankie Scott and one sister Elizabeth Scott.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grider cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.