REMAINS OF MISSING COLUMBIA MAN FOUND IN WOODED AREA

On Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at approximately 7:17 PM CST, 48-year-old Douglas D. McAfee, of Columbia, was reported missing by his estranged wife. She stated that he was last seen by a friend he was staying with on Saturday, July 22nd at approximately 5 AM and had left the residence in a red Dodge truck. After being entered as a missing person, Post 15 was notified that a vehicle registered to Douglas D. McAfee had been seen at the Greasy Creek Bridge on July 25th, unoccupied.

Investigators arrived at the bridge on Wednesday, July 26th and located the vehicle at approximately 9:55 PM CST. A subsequent search of the area turned up nothing regarding McAfee’s whereabouts. Troopers returned to the scene on Thursday, July 27th and extended the search area and located the remains of Douglas D. McAfee in a remote wooded area near the creek.

An autopsy was performed Friday at the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort. No preliminary cause of death was given and a final report will be issued pending toxicology results. No foul play is expected. Detective B.J. Burton is investigating.