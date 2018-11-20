REMEMBER CHANGES IN KY IDs WHEN YOU TRAVEL

on 11/20/2018 |

With large numbers of travelers expected to take to the skies and roads this holiday season, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) encouraging license holders to check their card’s expiration date to avoid delays at airport security checkpoints and possible citations on the road.

Prior to air travel, Kentuckians should check the expiration date on their license, permit or personal ID to make sure it is valid for both their departure and return dates. Identity credentials can be renewed up to six months before the listed expiration date by visiting the Circuit Court Clerk office in the cardholder’s county of residence.

Identifying the expiration date now also helps cardholders interested in requesting a new Voluntary Travel ID – a REAL ID compliant Kentucky driver’s license, permit or personal ID acceptable for air travel and restricted facility entry- know whether their renewal window occurs before federal enforcement begins Oct. 1, 2020. A phased, statewide rollout of the new standard and Voluntary Travel ID will begin in early 2019 and conclude in the spring. Once implementation begins, all first-time cardholder applicants or those requesting a Voluntary Travel ID will need to present documentation. KYTC has launched the IDocument Guide, an online interactive tool on drive.ky.gov to help residents determine what documents they should gather before the rollout begins. The form guides visitors through a short series of questions to create a personalized list of documents to bring to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office when applying for the card. The card will be received in the mail 5-10 business days later.

Applicants requesting a new Voluntary Travel ID or first-time standard driver’s license will need to present documentation proving identity (such as a certified birth certificate, U.S. passport or Permanent Resident Card), social security number (such as a social security card or W-2 form), and proof of residency (such as a utility bill or lease; two proofs required for a Voluntary Travel ID). To renew a standard driver’s license or personal ID if no changes regarding personal information (i.e. current legal name, address) have taken place, applicants will only need to surrender their current license and take a new photo. Personal identification cards require the same verification documents as a license.