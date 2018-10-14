Logo


RENA BELLE GENTRY

on 10/14/2018 |

Rena Belle Gentry, age 75 of Tompkinsville, passed away Saturday. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her husband, Clifton Gentry; two daughters, JoAnn Tooley and Cynthia McCarter; three sons, Jimmy Goode, Casey Goode all of Tompkinsville, and Robbie Gentry of Nobob. Several grandchildren and great-grandchilren, and a sister, Janell Botts; and, two brothers, Edward Davis and Truman Davis all of Tompkinsville. Funeral services for Rena Belle Gentry will be at 11:00am of Tuesday at the Yokley Tribble Funeral Home with internment in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visistion will be Mondat at $;30pm until 8:00pm and Tuesday from 6:00am until 11:00am at the funeral home.

