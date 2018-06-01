on 01/06/2018 |

Renee Waddell, 51, of Glasgow, died Saturday, January 06, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Renee was born in Glasgow and was preceded in death by her father, Preston Wilson and her mother, Janet Slaughter Wilson Cook just last week on December 28th. Renee was the office manager for the United Propane Gas Company.

She is survived by her husband Timmy Waddell; a daughter Holly Scott and husband Nick of Bowling Green; 2 grandchildren Ryan and Noah Scott, and her step-father Don Cook of Hiseville.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, January 11th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3pm Wednesday.