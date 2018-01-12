Logo


REPORT CALLING FOR TRANFORMATIONAL CHANGE TO IMPROVE KENTUCKY’S EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE TO RELEASE MONDAY

on 12/01/2018 |

A report calling for transformational change to improve Kentucky’s education attainment and workforce quality will be released at 3 p.m., Monday, December 3, 2018, by the Business-Education Roundtable.

 

An embargoed copy of the report, Striving to be Top Tier for Talent: Average Isn’t Good Enough, is available via the following link. The embargo is in effect until 3:30 p.m. December 3, 2018.

 

The report Striving to be Top Tier for Talent: Average Isn’t Good Enough is the result of a two-year initiative of public-and private-sector leaders to review Kentucky’s education and workforce systems and recommend programs and strategies to ensure individual, community and statewide prosperity by preparing Kentuckians to become successful, productive and responsible citizens.

 

The report focuses on four goals:

1) Invest in early childhood and pre-school – to give kids a solid start

2) Reinvent high school – to make a diploma relevant for the modern economy

3) Ensure every adult obtains a marketable degree or credential

4) Engage employers to define needed skills and develop talent supply chains

 

The press conference will take place at the Kentucky Chamber’s Legislative Preview Conference, where business leaders, legislators and state leaders will discuss top issues facing the 2019 legislative session.

