REPORT FROM THE KENTUCKY ASSOCIATED PRESS

on 08/15/2017 |

From the Kentucky Associated Press (AP):

Events will celebrate 101st Airborne 75th anniversary

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division is celebrating its 75th anniversary with events at Fort Campbell this week. The celebration on Wednesday starts with a 4-mile run led by 101st Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Andrew Poppas. The events are open to soldiers and their families, retirees, veterans and members of the nearby community.

There will be an induction ceremony for Sheryl Ellis, general manager of The Kentucky New Era newspaper. She will be inducted into the Champions of Fort Campbell program by Maj. Gen. Poppas. The program honors the efforts of citizens in the local communities who have enhanced the quality of life for soldiers and their families.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST

Mom called police over threatening acts by Virginia driver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Records from 911 calls show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Virginia was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife.

Authorities say 20-year-old James Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters Saturday in Charlottesville. At least two dozen were wounded in addition to the woman killed.

The records from the Florence Police Department in Kentucky show the man’s mother had called police in 2011. Records show Fields’ mother, Samantha Bloom, told police he stood behind her wielding a 12-inch knife. Bloom is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

In another incident in 2010, Bloom said Fields smacked her in the head and locked her in the bathroom after she told him to stop playing video games. Bloom told officers Fields was on medication to control his temper.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS

Virginia violence adds to push to remove Confederate statues

Violence that erupted at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend has added momentum to a wave of efforts across the South to remove or relocate Confederate monuments.

Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray said Sunday he wants to remove two Confederate statutes from prominent spots in his city. The memorials to John C. Breckinridge and John Hunt Morgan are perched outside a former courthouse that was the site of slave auctions before the Civil War.

In Nashville, dozens of protesters gathered in the Tennessee Capitol on Monday to renew calls to remove a bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate cavalry general and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Protesters draped a black jacket over the head of the bust while chanting, “Tear it down!”

Associated Press Writer Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

ECLIPSE-SCIENCE

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

WASHINGTON (AP) — New week’s stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

From the discovery of helium to proving Einstein right, great science often comes out of eclipses.

NASA and others will monitor next Monday’s eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground. Scientists will focus on the sun, but they will also examine what happens to Earth’s weather, to space weather, and to animals and plants on Earth as the moon totally blocks out the sun.

The moon’s shadow will sweep along a narrow path, from Oregon to South Carolina.