REPORT OF DRIVER DRIVING RECKLESSLY LEADS TO SEVERAL CHARGES

on 10/15/2017 |

On Friday October 13th, 2017 at around 5 pm Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of a Purple PT Cruiser driving recklessly traveling into the city limits on East Happy Valley Road. SGT James Roberts observed the vehicle on Old Horse Cave Road straddling the center line taking up both lanes of travel. SGT Roberts stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver. Upon making contact SGT Roberts could detect the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. After a subsequent investigation Terrance Busey Glasgow was placed under arrest for Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs 1st offense, Possession of controlled substance 3rd degree, Prescription narcotic not in proper container, Possession of marijuana, failure to wear seatbelt, and Failure to notify of address change. SGT Roberts was assisted on scene by Officer Paul Reynolds.