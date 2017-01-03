Logo


REPUBLICANS WILL ASSUME CONTROL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY A CENTURY

on 01/03/2017
Today, the Kentucky House of Representatives will convene for the 2017 Regular Session at Noon EST in the House Chamber. House Republicans, led by Speaker-Elect Jeff Hoover, will assume control of the chamber for the first time in nearly 100 years.

