Today, the Kentucky House of Representatives will convene for the 2017 Regular Session at Noon EST in the House Chamber. House Republicans, led by Speaker-Elect Jeff Hoover, will assume control of the chamber for the first time in nearly 100 years.
REPUBLICANS WILL ASSUME CONTROL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY A CENTURY
on 01/03/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
STEVE RILEY SWORN IN AS DISTRICT 23 REPRESENTATIVE01/03/2017 - 0 Comment
-
HILLBILY JIM DONATES BOOK TO WELDON LIBRARY01/03/2017 - 0 Comment
-
DANNY PARRISH GREATHOUSE01/03/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.