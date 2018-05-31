RESULTS FROM THE 4TH REGION BASEBALL & SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS

on 05/31/2018 |

On Wednesday evening after a single day delay due to rain, the 4th Region Baseball & Softball tournaments headed into semifinal action, and after another exciting night of action the winners move on to the big one, the Championship game. Here’s the scores from Wednesday Night:

SOFTBALL:

Allen County-Scottsville: 1 vs. South Warren: 12

Warren East: 11 vs. Franklin-Simpson: 0

South Warren vs. Warren East for the 4th Region title and a spot in the 2018 KHSAA State Softball Tournament. First Pitch set for 6:30 PM at WKU’s Softball field.

BASEBALL:

Russell County: 2 vs. Franklin-Simpson: 0

Bowling Green: 12 vs. Cumberland County: 2

Bowling Green vs. Russell County for the 4th Region baseball title and a spot in the state baseball tournament. First Pitch is set for 6 PM at WKU.