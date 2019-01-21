Logo


RETHEL DAVIS TAYLOR

on 01/21/2019 |

Rethel Davis Taylor, 87 of Cub Run passed away Monday January 21 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

She was an Edmonson County native and the daughter of the late Wilbur & Louvena Bratcher Davis.

Mrs. Taylor was the last charter member of the Sunny Point Baptist Church, she was a volunteer with the American Red Cross and a supporter of the Cub Run Volunteer Fire Department.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, a son Gary D. Vincent, a brother Olen Dwight Davis and a sister Norma Jean Taylor

She is survived by:

Two sons-Alfred C. Vincent of Bowling Green

Anthony Taylor of Cub Run

One grandson-James M. Vincent

One brother-Wilbur Winston Davis of Brownsville

Three sisters-Rita Ellis of Cary, North Carolina

Jenell Van Meter of Bee Springs

Joyce Ann Meredith of Bee Springs

Funeral services for Rethel Davis Taylor will be 1pm Friday, January 25 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Ray Davis officiating.  Burial will be in the Cub Run Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7pm, Thursday from 12-7pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Cub Run School PTO.

