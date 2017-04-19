Reuben Taylor Porter, age 77, died on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Glasgow, Kentucky, where he lived for 15 years. He grew up in Jamestown, NY on a farm and after finishing high school, he graduated from college in 1961 with an Associate’s Degree in Diesel Technology from Alfred State Tech in Alfred, NY. He joined the USAF in 1962, retiring in 2001. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a retired USAF (Master Sergeant), and member of the American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, getting to know and serve anyone he met, especially his wonderful neighbors. He was an electrician, drove school buses and motor coaches.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Porter and Ellen Taylor Porter and two brothers, Roger Porter and Roy Porter.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Edna Quist Porter; seven children, Timothy Porter (Lorianne Walker) of Keller, TX; Michael Porter (Kristen Johnson) of Hendersonville, TN; Andrew Porter of Provo, UT; Steven Porter (Bonnie Riley) of Alexandria, VA; Ellen Hardee (Preston Hardee) of Millwood, GA; Susan Haroldsen (Brent Haroldsen) of Fresno, CA; Heather Porter of Arlington, VA; and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to D.A.V. Chapter #20.