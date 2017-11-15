on 11/15/2017 |

Rev. Lowell Davis, age 93 of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at The Medical Center at Caverna. The Edmonson County native was born on May 7, 1924 to the late Elbert and Mossie Stice Davis. He was married to his best friend of fifty-seven years, Wilma Brooks Davis, who preceded him in death.

Rev. Lowell was a retired carpenter. He was a faithful member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church, and the oldest minister of the Green River Association of United Baptist. Through the years, he pastored several churches in Central Kentucky and the Louisville area. He truly loved southern gospel singing and was the Past President of the Ohio Valley Singing Convention.

He leaves to honor his memory— three daughters, Joyce Hall of Shepherdsville, Judy Whittle of Elizabethtown and Jo Anna Dennison of Cave City; eight grandchildren, Cindy Fondren (Michael), Joe Hall (Lisa), Pam Carter (John), Beth Renfro (Dale), Amy Thornhill (Bobby), Laura Cassidy (Todd), Angie Whittle-Douthitt (Robert) and LeeAnna Hayes (Scottie); two sisters, Eva Lee Sego (Herman) of Louisville and Cora Meredith of Bowling Green; twenty great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, James Lowell Davis, Jr.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Thursday, November 16, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 12 pm, Friday, November 17, 2017

Servant Valley United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 pm, Friday, November 17, 2017

Servant Valley United Baptist Church