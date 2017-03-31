Rex E. Gittings, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, March 31st, at his home.

Rex was born in Cumberland County, KY on April 25, 1938, a son of the late Annie Lee (Geralds) and Samuel Benton Gittings.

On January 28, 1956, he married June Grinestaff in Celina, TN.

Rex was a farmer and businessman. He was also a member of Berea Church of Christ

Rex is survived by his wife, June Gittings; a daughter, Peggy Gittings, both of Tompkinsville, KY; and a sister, Susan Stephens of Center, KY.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Sammie Gittings; and sister, Dorothy Richardson.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, April 3rd, 2017 .

Visitation is Sunday 11:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Entombment is at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.