Rex Eugene “Shorty” Wood

on 01/08/2018

 

Rex Eugene “Shorty” Wood, age 85, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018, at Cal Turner Extended Care in Scottsville, KY. He was born July 5, 1932 in Fountain Run, KY, a son of the late Erby Edison and Velma (Morrison) Wood.

He married, Mildred Hughes Boles, who preceded him in death on September 24, 1980.

He was a member of Tracy United Methodist Church. In his earlier days, Mr. Wood was a truck driver. Later in life he was a Sawyer for Sprowl Lumber, where he retired from. He was also a farmer throughout his life.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Fountain Run Funeral Home, Brother Maxie McGuffey and Bro. Pat Cline will officiate, burial followed in the Tracy Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday, 3-8 P.M, and Wednesday morning, 8 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M., at Fountain Run Funeral Home.


His survivors include, two daughters, Eva Cline, and husband, Carl of Scottsville, KY; Annette Eaton, and husband, Jeff, of Fountain Run, KY; five grandchildren, Amy Graves, and husband, Lucian; Andrew Cline, and wife, Laura; Adam Cline; Brian Eaton, and wife Emily; and Benjamin Eaton; 5 great grandchildren, Peyton Cline, Abby Cline, Emma Cline, Eva Kate Cline, Karaline Cline. Several other family members also survive.

Donations requested to the Tracy Cemetery.

