on 10/17/2017 |

Rex Stephen Kingrey, 61, of Eighty-Eight, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 16, 2017. He was a son of the late Stanley Howe and Oma Brady Kingrey.

He is survived by one son: Ian Kingrey; five brothers: Arnold Kingrey, Wilbur Kingrey, Darrell Kingrey, Jerry Kingrey and Gary Kingrey; three sisters: Joan Bennett, Bonnie Lyon and Jennifer Kingrey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Kingrey.

Private funeral services will be held.