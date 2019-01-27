Logo


RHEANNA DAWN BRYANT

on 01/27/2019 |

Rheanna Dawn Bryant, 31 of Lucas, KY, died Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born in Ashland, KY the daughter of Roger and Lisa Brown Bryant. Rheanna worked for several years as the bar manager at Rib Lickers BBQ, as well as a School Bus monitor with Austin Tracy Elementary School. Rheanna received a bachelor’s degree from WKU in Business Management and was a member of Tracy Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Roger and Lisa Bryant, she is survived by her loving son, Aiden Isacc Bryant of Lucas; one sister, Shelly Bryant and a brother, Rogie Bryant both of Lucas; and a host of family, friends and co-workers, who will love and miss her dearly. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Thursday, January 31st at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Tracy Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3:00pm to 8:00pm and on Thursday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

 

 

