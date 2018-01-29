Logo


RIC SKROVAN, SR

on 01/29/2018 |

Ric Skrovan, Sr., 66 of Park City departed this life on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, KY.  The Cleveland, Ohio native was born on November 7, 1951 to the late Edward Michael Skrovan and Marguerite Ellis Skrovan.  He was married to Jane Brooks Skrovan, who survives. 

Ric was a United States Navy veteran during the Vietnam Era.  He was of the Catholic faith, and attended Park City United Methodist Church.  He retired as a truck driver, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three sons, Rick Skrovan, Jr. (Stacey) of Raleigh, NC, Eddie Skrovan of Park City and Joshua Skrovan of Raleigh, NC; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Skrovan (Mary) of Grafton, OH and Ralph Skrovan (Lina) of Cave City; three sisters, Rita Skrovan of Parma, OH, Patty Wincek (Steve) of Chatham, OH and Mary Babura (Denny) of Brook Park, OH; five grandchildren, Katelynn Skrovan, Brayden Koeppen, Cameron Skrovan, Liam Skrovan, and Coraleigh Skrovan; the mother of his children, Susan Lynch; six nephews; three nieces and a host of relatives and friends. 

Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barren River Animal Welfare Association, 175 Trojan Trail, Glasgow, KY  42141.  

VISITATION

3 – 7 pm,  Friday, February 2, 2018

9 – 11 am, Saturday, February 3, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, February 3, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

