Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RICH LANDON JAGGERS

on 02/20/2018 |

Rich Landon Jaggers, age 35 of Bee Spring, KY departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018. The Edmonson County native was born on March 15, 1982 to the late Harold Landon and Linda Rich Jaggers.

Rich was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church, and worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by one sister, Tina Meredith of Bee Spring; three nephews, Steffan Meredith, Dillon Meredith and Clay Meredith (McKenna); two great nieces, Laynee Meredith and Ella Beth Meredith and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Interment will be in Jaggers Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the: Rich Jaggers Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2018

9 – 11 am, Thursday, February 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, February 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RICH LANDON JAGGERS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Sandy Copas 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:08 PM CST on February 20, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 25, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
69°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/20 50%
High 78° / Low 64°
Chance of Rain
Rain
Wednesday 02/21 80%
High 65° / Low 50°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 02/22 90%
High 61° / Low 57°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Tue 20

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 20

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - February 23 @ 4:30 PM
Sat 24

11th Annual Soul Feast Meal

February 24 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 24

Benefit Auction and BBQ for Coleton Parsley

February 24 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 24

Glasgow Musical Festive Evening of Piano and Song

February 24 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.