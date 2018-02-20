on 02/20/2018 |

Rich Landon Jaggers, age 35 of Bee Spring, KY departed this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018. The Edmonson County native was born on March 15, 1982 to the late Harold Landon and Linda Rich Jaggers.

Rich was a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church, and worked as a carpenter.

He is survived by one sister, Tina Meredith of Bee Spring; three nephews, Steffan Meredith, Dillon Meredith and Clay Meredith (McKenna); two great nieces, Laynee Meredith and Ella Beth Meredith and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Interment will be in Jaggers Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the: Rich Jaggers Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Wednesday, February 21, 2018

9 – 11 am, Thursday, February 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Thursday, February 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel