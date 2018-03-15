RICHARD ALAN DYER

He was born February 6, 1963 in Tompkinsville to the Bryan Dyer and the late Judy Ann Crabtree Dyer. He was a retired industrial painter for J.I. Hass Construction Company, a member of Painters Local Union 156 and a member of Corinth Church of Christ.
He is survived by his father: Bryan Dyer of Gamaliel, two sons: Stephen Dyer and wife Anka of Gamaliel, Wesley Dyer of Park City, three sisters: Rita McLerran of Gamaliel, Connie King and Carol Hall both of Tompkinsville, two grandchildren: Roslyn Dyer and Lena Bell Dyer, the mother of his children: Joy Dyer of Red Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 17 at 3:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in Corinth Gardens in Macon County, TN.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 16 and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.
Memorials are suggested to the family funeral expense.
