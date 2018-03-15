Logo


RICHARD ALAN DYER

on 03/15/2018 |

Richard Alan Dyer, 55, of Gamaliel passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville.

He was born February 6, 1963 in Tompkinsville to the Bryan Dyer and the late Judy Ann Crabtree Dyer. He was a retired industrial painter for J.I. Hass Construction Company, a member of Painters Local Union 156 and a member of Corinth Church of Christ.

He is survived by his father: Bryan Dyer of Gamaliel, two sons: Stephen Dyer and wife Anka of Gamaliel, Wesley Dyer of Park City, three sisters: Rita McLerran of Gamaliel, Connie King and Carol Hall both of Tompkinsville, two grandchildren: Roslyn Dyer and Lena Bell Dyer, the mother of his children: Joy Dyer of Red Boiling Springs.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 17 at 3:00 PM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in Corinth Gardens in Macon County, TN.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 16 and after 7:30 AM on Saturday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel.

Memorials are suggested to the family funeral expense.

