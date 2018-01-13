on 01/13/2018 |

Richard Allen Benningfield, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, January 12, 2018 following a long battle with cancer.

Richard was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky on April 6, 1938. He worked to put himself through college and ultimately became a teacher. He taught high school for 33 years at schools in Hardin County (KY), Florida, and Glasgow. Most of his years were spent at Glasgow High School, where he taught English to generations of Glasgow students. He was an amazing, gifted educator who impacted the lives of his students both inside and outside the classroom. The Kentucky writer Jesse Stuart wrote that “I am firm in my belief that a teacher lives on and on through his students. Good teaching is forever, and the teacher is immortal.” This is true of Richard.

As a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church, Richard was also proud of his Christian and democratic values. He believed strongly in treating people fairly and equally regardless of their race, background, or economic situation. He had a wit and wisdom and kindness that always shone through to the people around him. And he loved his Kentucky Wildcats.

Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Lily Campbell Harding and his two brothers, Bobby Benningfield and George Harding. He is survived by his wife, Betty Breeding Benningfield, and his three beloved children and their spouses, John Benningfield (Jackie Simpson Benningfield), Brack Benningfield (Michelle Smith Benningfield), and

Meg Benningfield Blevins (John Forbes Blevins). He also adored his four grandchildren: Drew Benningfield, Emily Benningfield, Anne Porter Blevins, and Richard Benningfield Blevins (Ben). He is also survived by a brother, David Harding of Campbellsville.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Columbia City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and continue Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.