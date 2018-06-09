on 09/06/2018 |

Richard “Bubby” Lyons 89, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow. He was born at Freedom, KY the youngest of the 10 children of the late Lonnie and Lottie Sherfey Lyons.

Mr. Lyons worked at Handmacher until the factory closed and repaired sewing machines at his home before becoming too ill to work. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Norma Alexander Lyons; son Dennis Lyons of Glasgow; daughter Brenda D. Grinstead of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Andy Grinstead (Aimee), Emily Lyons, Tracy Russell (Bobby) and Jeff Dale; 4 great-grandchildren Easton and Emerson Grinstead, Natalie Russell and Trista Secula; 1 great-great-grandchild Emry Secula; 1 brother Roger Reid Lyons and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert Harold Dale, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm until 8pm.