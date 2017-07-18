Richard Cordell Sheffield, 85, of Temple Hill, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Monday, July 17 at NHC in Glasgow surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

He was born December 25, 1931 in Monroe County, KY to the late Arthur Melvin Sheffield and Maud Goad Sheffield. He was united in marriage on January 28, 1956 to Clorene Adams Sheffield who preceded him in death on June 30, 2013. He was a retired carpenter and farmer. He enjoyed playing his guitar and playing pool at the Lera B Mitchell Clubhouse. He was saved in 1949 at Poplar Log Baptist Church in Tompkinsville, was baptized and joined Gamaliel Baptist Church in 1974. He later moved his membership to Dover Missionary Baptist Church at Etoile where he had been a faithful member for 12 years.

He is survived by four daughters: Betty Hurt of Glasgow, Connie Hart and husband Odell of Temple Hill, Bonnie Sheffield of Glasgow, Della Wood and husband Gregg of Glasgow, one sister: Alta Abston of Glasgow, one sister-in-law: Kathleen Sheffield Guffey of Tompkinsville, five grandchildren: Ricky Wright, Brad Wright and wife Tabitha, April Pedigo, Ashley Hart, Jessica Tooley Pruitt, seven great grandchildren: Braylin Wright, Jaxson Wright, Logan Wright, Shannon Lile, Ben Lile, Trinity Pruitt and Judy Starr Pruitt.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by one brother: Billy Carl Sheffield and one sister: Polly Genell Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 20 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in the Poplar Log Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday and after 7:30 AM on Thursday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Dover Missionary Baptist Church.