Richard D. Goad, 73, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017. He was the son of the Warren L. Goad and Cleva D. Carter Goad, both of whom preceded him in death. Richard served in the U. S. Army with the 304th Signal Battalion stationed in Seoul Korea, reaching the rank of Sergeant. After his military service, he worked as a salesman for Neill LaVille of Bowling Green for thirty years. Upon retirement, he moved back to Glasgow in 2010.

Survivors include two sons: Richard Chase Goad of Cleveland, TN and Bryan David Goad of Louisville; two sisters: Barbara Taylor and husband Ted of Glasgow and Evelyn Culver and husband Larry of Kingsport, TN; and a special friend, Lorrie Payton of Smiths Grove.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association