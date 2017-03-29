RICHARD DALE HALL (UPDATED)

Richard Dale Hall 64 of Glasgow died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Pontiac, MI he is the son of Rolla and Eva Sprague Hall of Waterford, MI who survives. Mr. Hall was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U. S. Army.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Judy Bertram Hall of Glasgow; 2 sons Richard Hall Jr. of Missouri and Nicholas Hall of Greensburg, KY; 3 step-children Julie Akemon, Laura Cuthill and Chris Rose; 3 grandchildren Reagan, Jack and Piper Hall and a sister Badell Fisher (Daniel) of Waterford, MI. He is preceded in death by 2 brothers James and Robert Hall.

Mr. Hall chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.