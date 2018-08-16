on 08/16/2018 |

Richard Edwin Read, 55, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Glasgow, January 23, 1963 the son of the late George Edwin Read and Frances Story Read of Glasgow who survives.

Richard worked 26 years for Hill Pet Nutrition. He was a lifetime member of H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) and a lifetime member of CASE Collectors Club. In addition to his father Edwin who died in March of this year, he was preceded in death by an uncle Travis Furlong.

He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Cindy Read; son Schuyler Read; step-daughter Tammy Alford; his mother Frances Story Read; 3 brothers Wallace (Dixie) Nunnally, Shannon Read and Robert Read; 1 granddaughter Taylor Wyatt; 1 grandson Dominic Lewis; an aunt Louise Furlong; nephews Michael (Trisha) Nunnally, James Read, Matthew Read and Nicholas Read and cousins Andy (Erin) Howell and Mary Howell.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 19th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until time for the service.