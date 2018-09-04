on 04/09/2018 |

Richard Eugene Hawkins passed away Friday, April 5, 2018 at Presbyterian/St. Lukes Hospital in Denver, CO after a valiant three year battle against cancer. Ricky was Disabled Veteran of the USAF, a Loving believer in Christ who showed kindness and love to whoever encountered him. Ricky was born in Greenville, MS and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1978. He was an actor, a pilot, and musician. A devoted son, Ricky never missed a day he did not speak with his parents. Ricky loved to play the piano for the Children’s hospitals and nursing homes at Christmas.

He is survived by his spouse J.D. Hamby; parents J. Charles and Fay Hawkins of Glasgow, his sister Tina Atwell and husband Jon, and niece Bailey Atwell all of Glasgow.

Graveside services will be held 10:00am Wednesday, April 11th at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with Tom Fox officiating. Full military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.