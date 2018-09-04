Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RICHARD EUGENE HAWKINS

on 04/09/2018 |

Richard Eugene Hawkins passed away Friday, April 5, 2018 at Presbyterian/St. Lukes Hospital in Denver, CO after a valiant three year battle against cancer. Ricky was Disabled Veteran of the USAF, a Loving believer in Christ who showed kindness and love to whoever encountered him. Ricky was born in Greenville, MS and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1978.  He was an actor, a pilot, and musician.  A devoted son, Ricky never missed a day he did not speak with his parents.  Ricky loved to play the piano for the Children’s hospitals and nursing homes at Christmas.

He is survived by his spouse J.D. Hamby; parents J. Charles and Fay Hawkins of Glasgow, his sister Tina Atwell and husband Jon, and niece Bailey Atwell all of Glasgow.

Graveside services will be held 10:00am Wednesday, April 11th at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens with Tom Fox officiating.  Full military honors will be provided by D.A.V. Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RICHARD EUGENE HAWKINS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HAROLD CARMACK

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
52°
Clear
Clear
Monday 04/09 10%
High 58° / Low 33°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 04/10 10%
High 53° / Low 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 10%
High 63° / Low 48°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Mon 09

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.