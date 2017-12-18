Logo


Richard L. Mathis

on 12/18/2017

Richard L. Mathis, 84, of Edmonton, died Thursday, December 7, 2017 at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  Born in Oklahoma he was the son of the late Thomas and Pearl Mathis.  Mr. Mathis was a retired veteran with the United States Army and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 daughters Cathy Jessie of Knob Lick, Shana Farmer of Arizona and Wanita Suzanne Brookins of Louisville; 2 sons Richard Mathis, Jr. of Washington State and David Mathis of Panama City, FL; 2 sisters Wanita Waggoner and Oletha Teem both of California; 23 grandchildren, several great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Vicky Bowles and several brothers and sisters.

The family chose cremation with a memorial service to be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at Ft. Knox. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

