Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

RICHARD LEE HOUCHENS

on 11/07/2017 |

Richard Lee Houchens 77 of Glasgow died Monday, November 6, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.  Richard was a retired after 23 years as a member of the 1/623rd Field Artillery KY Natl. Guard in Glasgow.  He was an employee of Wade Barton Farms for 62 years and attended Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church in Allen County.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wallice Spencer Houchens, a daughter Shevonika Goodman Huff (Bruce) of Glasgow, 2 sons; Richard “Ricky” K. Houchens (Tammy) of Horse Cave and Michael B. Houchens (Lacy) of Glasgow, 7 grandchildren; Austin Goodman, Matthew Houchens, Chasity M Albertson, Nikita J. Houchens, Peyton Houchens (Michaela), Courtney Houchens and MacKenzie Houchens, 6 great-grandchildren; Masyn Martin, Conyer Martin, Landyn Albertson, Raven Houchens, Anslee Albertson and Benjamin Houchens, 3 sisters; Patty Lyons, Rosie Steenbergen and Linda Birge, and 7 brothers; Wendell, William E., Eugene, Franklin, Roger, Donnie and Billy W. Houchens.  He is also survived by his best friend and employer, Wade Barton (Terri).  He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jessie Houchens and by his beloved dog Rocky.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 10th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Cross Cemetery in Allen County.  Visitation will begin at 12:00 Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “RICHARD LEE HOUCHENS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Larry and Donna Williams 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
51°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 11/07 0%
High 50° / Low 41°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/08 10%
High 53° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 11/09 10%
High 57° / Low 31°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.