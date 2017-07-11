on 11/07/2017 |

Richard Lee Houchens 77 of Glasgow died Monday, November 6, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family. Richard was a retired after 23 years as a member of the 1/623rd Field Artillery KY Natl. Guard in Glasgow. He was an employee of Wade Barton Farms for 62 years and attended Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church in Allen County.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wallice Spencer Houchens, a daughter Shevonika Goodman Huff (Bruce) of Glasgow, 2 sons; Richard “Ricky” K. Houchens (Tammy) of Horse Cave and Michael B. Houchens (Lacy) of Glasgow, 7 grandchildren; Austin Goodman, Matthew Houchens, Chasity M Albertson, Nikita J. Houchens, Peyton Houchens (Michaela), Courtney Houchens and MacKenzie Houchens, 6 great-grandchildren; Masyn Martin, Conyer Martin, Landyn Albertson, Raven Houchens, Anslee Albertson and Benjamin Houchens, 3 sisters; Patty Lyons, Rosie Steenbergen and Linda Birge, and 7 brothers; Wendell, William E., Eugene, Franklin, Roger, Donnie and Billy W. Houchens. He is also survived by his best friend and employer, Wade Barton (Terri). He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jessie Houchens and by his beloved dog Rocky.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 10th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Cross Cemetery in Allen County. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.