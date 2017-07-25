Logo


RICHARD LEE MOORE

on 07/25/2017

Richard Lee Moore, age 58, of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Monday, July 24, 2017 at his home in Brownsville, KY. The Benton Harbor, Michigan native was born on November 12, 1958, to the late J.W. Moore and Delores Elaine Mix Moore.

Richard was a former roofer for Geohagan Roofing and was a tribal member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

He is survived by two daughters, Jessica Isaacs (John) of Cedar Hill, MO, and Julee Cattis (Scott) of Hillsboro, MO; five grandchildren, Levi Isaacs, Lennie Nickelson, Colton Nickelson, Trevor Nickelson and Claire Isaacs; one sister, Sherri Dockery (Gary) of Brownsville, KY; two brothers, Edward Moore (Connie) of Thaxton, MS, and J.D. Moore (Erica) of Brownsville, KY.

Private visitation with graveside service to follow.

