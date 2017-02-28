Richard Lee Wright Sr., 65 of Glasgow, died Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was born in New Albany, IN the son of the late William Edward Wright and Anna Francis Martin Wright.

Survivors include Regina Butler (Billy) of Lucas, KY; 2 sons Richard Lee Wright Jr. (Dawn) of Borden, IN and Terry Wright of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Joshua Butler (Hannah) of Ahoskie, NC, Sara Butler (Fiancé Caleb Mackie) of Glasgow, Rachel Wright of Borden, IN, Derick Wright of Borden, IN and Austin Michael Wright of New Albany, IN; 3 sisters Wanda Thompson and Clara May Harper both of Clarksville, IN and Norma Patrick (James) of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by 1 brother Willie Edward Wright and 1 sister Linda Sue Noble.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Thursday March 2, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Olivet-DeWeese Cemetery at Slick Rock. Visitation will be after 2:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.