RICHARD “RICK” W. CLARK

on 08/22/2018 |

Richard “Rick” W. Clark, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on August 21, 2018 at Norton Audubon Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Rick was born on August 24, 1962, Louisville, Kentucky to the late Harry Clark and Mary Jane Marcum. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Rick loved spending time at Rough River and was an avid U of L fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and numerous friends.

Rick is survived by his Wife, Karel (Tiitsman) Clark; Daughters, Christina Clark and Tiffany Spokely, Step-Son, Ryan Carden, Brother, Kevin Clark, Grandsons, Carter Voeller and Kayden Spokely, other extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 11 am (central time) at the Hammer Family Cemetery on Hammer Cemetery Rd in Tompkinsville, Ky.

Local arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

