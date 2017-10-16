Logo


Richard “Ricky” David Cross

on 10/16/2017 |

Richard (Ricky) David Cross, Sr., 49 of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017.  He was a son of Margie Compton Cross and the late Cecil Cross.

Besides his mother he is survived by one son: Richard Cross, Jr.;  five sisters: Kim Keeton and her husband Jimmy, Sharon Odle, Cathy Branstetter, Brenda Fancher and Karen Riley; half-brother: Wayne Cross; half-sister: Carolyn Altmeyer; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by one brother: Jimmy Cross.

Funeral will be 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 4:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.

