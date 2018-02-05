Logo


RICHARD WAYNE POYNTER

on 05/02/2018 |

Richard Wayne Poynter age 73 of Cave City passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at his home.   He was the son of the late Sammie and Corine England Poynter.   He was a farmer and member of the Savoyard Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM  Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Buck Hill Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM  Friday and after 9:00 AM  Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by two sons.   Scotty (Marie) Poynter of Glasgow.   Paul (Tina) Poynter of Cave City.   One daughter Penny (Damon) Parsons of Cave City.   Three brothers.   Bernice Poynter of Indianapolis, Indiana, Gerald Poynter of Edmonton and Mitchell Poynter of Savoyard.   Two sisters.   Nellie Taylor of Savoyard and Sue Cross of Knob Lick.   Seven grandchildren.   Adam Bushong, Christopher Poynter, Brandon Poynter, Daryl Parsons, A.J. Burkley, Jacob Poynter and Shannon McCarter.    Eight great grandchildren also survive.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Floyd Poynter and grandchildren Joseph Paul Poynter and Trevor Harper.

