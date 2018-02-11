on 11/02/2018 |

Richard York, 83, of Brownsville passed away at 4:57 AM Wednesday Oct. 31, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a retired manufacturing supervisor for Campbell- Hausfield and a member of Shively Heights Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Noah York and Bertie Gross York and the husband of the late Anna Louise Meredith York.

Surviving are a son, Richard Jeffery York (Terry) of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Christopher York, Christina Atherton (Jason) and Thomas Wright; two great grandchildren, Sophie Atherton and Will Wright; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday.