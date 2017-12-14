Logo


Rickey Glenn Wix

on 12/14/2017 |

Rickey Glenn Wix, age 57 of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.
He was born March 31, 1960 in Indianapolis, IN to William Newton Wix and the late Reva Helton Wix.

He married Suzan Servis June 16, 1979 in Plainfield, IN. He worked in the automotive industry in the paint and body department. He was a loving husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Suzan Wix of Scottsville, KY.
His father William Newton Wix, of Scottsville, KY
One son; Bradly Glenn Wix of Scottsville, KY.
One grandchild; Ivan Glenn Wix of Scottsville, KY.
One sister; Kathy Barrett of Camby, IN

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Union General Baptist Church Cemetery Scottsville, KY.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM-8:00 PM Saturday, December 16, 2017 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral Sunday, December 17, 2017 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home Scottsville, KY.

